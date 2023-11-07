Financial Advantage Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Southern comprises 3.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 642,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

