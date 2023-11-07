Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

