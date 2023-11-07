Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.12. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.