Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.53.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 8.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
