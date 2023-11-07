Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

