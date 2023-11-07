DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,627. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

