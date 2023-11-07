Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

COST stock opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.09.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

