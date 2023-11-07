Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $385.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

