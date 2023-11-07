CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNO opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,340 shares of company stock worth $1,186,421. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

