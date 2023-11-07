ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.69 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
