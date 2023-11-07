Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 149,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 373,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 1,417,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,971,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.