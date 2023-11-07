CIBC Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.50

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

TSE TOY opened at C$33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$39.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

