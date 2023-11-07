Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

