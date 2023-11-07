Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of LNG stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 44,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

