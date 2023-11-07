Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

