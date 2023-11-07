Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.
Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CE opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Celanese
Institutional Trading of Celanese
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.