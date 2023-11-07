Capital Square LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000.

VTI opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

