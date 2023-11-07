Capital Square LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.06 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

