Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 117,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.6% during the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

