Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $18.33

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after buying an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

