Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 4.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,073. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.