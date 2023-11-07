Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Booking comprises 4.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,988.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,876. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,830.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,009.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,866.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.