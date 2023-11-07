Biechele Royce Advisors Makes New $301,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

