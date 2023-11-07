AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

