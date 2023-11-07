Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ATHA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.79. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
