Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.79. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Athira Pharma

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.