ATB Capital Increases Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$105.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shopify Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Shopify

TSE:SHOP opened at C$82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$41.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The stock has a market cap of C$99.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total transaction of C$186,942.03. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

