Aravive (ARAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Aravive had a negative net margin of 834.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Aravive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aravive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 53.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 41.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 81.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.