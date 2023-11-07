Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,426. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.