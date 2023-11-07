Acumen Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEP
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.