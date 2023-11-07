Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 207,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.89. 497,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.