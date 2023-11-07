9,831 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

