16,393 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

