10,401 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

