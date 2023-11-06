Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up to $162.23

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.23, but opened at $170.28. Zoetis shares last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 385,688 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.