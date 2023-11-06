XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 44.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 722.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 116,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

