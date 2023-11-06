XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

SYK stock opened at $276.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

