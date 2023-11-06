Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 146.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,431.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

