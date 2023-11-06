Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

