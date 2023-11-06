Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

