Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Toro Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

