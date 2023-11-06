Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,045 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

