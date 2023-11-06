Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $277.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $319.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

