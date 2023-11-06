Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after buying an additional 6,080,665 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 442,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.