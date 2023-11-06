Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average is $274.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

