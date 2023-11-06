Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

