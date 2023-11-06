Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 439,609.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 140,675 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 23.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE:BTI opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
