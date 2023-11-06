Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.