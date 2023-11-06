Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

View Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.