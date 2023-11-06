Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 110,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

