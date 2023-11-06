Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

