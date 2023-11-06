Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

